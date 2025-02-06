Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of February 6, 2025

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: February 5, 2025

*****

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: February 5, 2025

*****

VALE OREGON IRRIGATION DISTRICT

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, to all assessment payers and other interested persons that the Board of Directors of the Vale Oregon Irrigation District will meet on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 1:00 pm at their office, to sit as a Board of Equalization to review and correct the assessment roll as prepared. The Operation & Maintenance fee for the year 2025 will be $200.00 per account and $41.40 per acre. These funds shall be used for the care, operation & maintenance of the district, delinquencies in collections, reserve, and administrative expenses. In addition, the construction charges for 2025 shall be $2.58 per acre, payable to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation under contracts of the district. The assessment roll may be inspected during office hours at the Vale Oregon Irrigation District located at 521 A Street West, Vale, OR.

Vale Oregon Irrigation District

Jessi Hansen, Secretary

Published: February 5, 2025

*****

Join our Community! City Council Position Now Open

The City of Vale is excited to announce an open position on the City Council. We are seeking a dedicated and passionate individual, committed to making a positive impact in our community. This is a vacant position for an unexpired term and runs through December 2026. Please submit a letter of interest to the Vale City Manager by Friday February 21, 2025. For questions, please contact the City Manager at City Hall, 541-473-3133 ext. 5.

Publish Dates: January 29 and February 5, 2025

*****

