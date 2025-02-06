Grant funds expansion of broadband to rural Ontario

More than 900 homes and businesses in rural Ontario will be getting broadband fiber-optic high-speed internet access.

In a Tuesday, Jan. 28 press release from Farmers Mutual Telephone Company of Fruitland, was selected to receive a $19 million federal grant from the Oregon Broadband Office to lay about 130 miles of fiber-optic cable to rural Ontario, beginning in late summer.

Ron Rembelski, general manager of the Fruitland company, said a crew of engineers are currently mapping and staking areas and work will begin in August and be completed by the end of 2026. The construction crews will have a workforce of up to 50 people, Rembelski said.

Rembelski said the fiber cable will be installed west of U.S. Highway 201 and will extend north, near the Snake River Correctional Institution. Rembelski said the pandemic-era federal grant dollars are intended to increase internet access for people in far-flung areas.

“The intent of this is to keep America connected and close the digital divide across the United States,” Rembelski said.

As the project moves forward, Farmers Mutual Telephone Company will send out mailers to the nearly 1,000 residents and businesses to let them know when they can get connected to the network.

The company will offer tiered pricing, with low-income plans starting at $30 per month.

Crews with Farmers Mutual Telephone Company install fiber optic cables in Fruitland for a previous project the company completed. The telephone company won a nearly $19 million grant to install high-speed internet access to rural Ontario for a project that will begin in late summer this year. (MELODY GOODMAN photo)

