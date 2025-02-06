Coming Up: Book club, Sasquatch, soup on Malheur County’s calendar

“The Women,” a prize-winning historical novel by Kristen Hannah, will be discussed by members of the Vale Book Club at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the home of Carol Spears, 686 Cottage St. N.

Lucy Hutchens will facilitate the discussion.

The novel is a captivating account of the role of women in the Vietnam War. They experienced the horror and chaos of war, but until recently their service was unrecognized.

The plot follow Frances “Frankie” McGrath, a 20-year-old nursing student who leaves her privileged life in 1965 and follows her brother, who had enlisted, by joining the Army Nurses Corps.

She is as green and inexperienced as the young men sent to Vietnam and is overwhelmed by the chaos and destruction of war, as well as the unexpected trauma of coming home to an unwelcoming and changed America.

“Women can be heroes, too” is the underlying theme of the book.

The club will read “The Orphan Master’s Son,” by Adam Johnson, for the March 6 meeting.

For information about the group, call Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954, or Marge Mitchell, 208-739-6777. Note: Review information excerpted from Goodreads on Amazon and Sarah Collins Bookworm online.

Here’s a look at some other events coming up in Malheur County:

HUNT: Sasquatch will be on the loose in downtown Ontario, with fun promised for the whole family. The Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual Sasquatch Hunt from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Local businesses plan special events and participation in the hunt for Sasquatch sightings is free.

PROM: Night to Shine, a prom night for those with special needs, will be hosted by Vale Community Church on Friday, Feb. 7. The event is the local observance of an international event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Promgoers will be paired with “buddy” volunteers for the festivities, which start at 6 p.m. For information or to volunteer, call 541-216-8914.

ELK: The Snake River Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will hold its annual Big Game Banquet Saturday, Feb. 8, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. Doors open at 5 p.m. There will be games, auctions, raffles for firearms and other items, and dinner. Tickets including meals and membership cost $85 for a single and $135 for a couple; other packages are available that include tickets for various raffles and table sponsorships.

For more information, contact Craig Deboer, chapter chair, at 208-739-7795.

HONORS: The Vale Alumni Association is accepting nominations for this year’s Hall of Fame inductees. Organizers are seeking nominees who have had an exemplary career, acted to put Vale on the map, or dedicated significant time and effort to serving the Vale community. Written nominations are due March 14. The Hall of Fame banquet will be in October. For more information, contact Bobbi Buttice, 541-823-2900; Luke Keller, 541-212-4681, or Brian Wolfe, 541-881-6205.

SOUP: Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden will hold the annual “Soup’r Bowls” fundraiser in February. People can purchase a bowl and ticket for $15 at several churches: Bethany Presbyterian, Ontario Community, Pilgrim Lutheran, St. Matt’s Episcopal and St. Paul Lutheran. Each ticket/bowl is worth a bowl of soup at one of the participating restaurants during the week of Feb. 5-12. Participating restaurants are Belly Buster, Winger’s, Mackey’s, Plaza Inn, Romio’s and Cowboys Bar and Grill.

