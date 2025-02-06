Author, artist Day will speak to historical society in Vale

Boise author and artist David R. Day will speak at the Thursday, Feb. 13, meeting of the Malheur Country Historical Society.

The meeting will be at the Vale Community Center, 100 Longfellow St. S.

Day is the author of “Idaho Waters” and “Boise: City of Trees,” and his art is displayed widely in galleries.

Day is expected to talk about “The Intrigue of Malheur.” The program begins after lunch is served, starting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be a brunch– eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy – served by the center for $15 per person.

Also at the meeting, Lindamae Nuessle is scheduled to present the great-great-grandson of G.W. Power of the Westfall area and talk about her research into land records and the Waggonhammer family brand.

Send meeting and event information to [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.

