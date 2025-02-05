Vale High School senior wins local American Legion speech contest

VALE – A Vale High School senior took first at a regional American Legion public speaking contest in Nyssa on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The win advances Mark Saunders to compete for the state public speaking title in Salem on Saturday, Feb. 15. The senior also won a $500 scholarship for college, a medal and a certificate.

Saunders wrote, prepared and delivered a speech about the importance of land ownership in America and how the prospect of owning a piece of property has become further out of reach for people due to high costs and regulation.

“Owning land has been overlooked for so many years,” he said. “It’s no longer a priority for people to have the ability to own land, to have their own piece of America.”

He asserts that land ownership gives people a stake in the country’s future.

Saunders said he plans on attending Utah State University, where he’ll study agribusiness or soil science.

This was not Saunders’ first public speaking event. He competed at the FFA state competition, earning a state FFA degree.

Saunders said he would give the same speech at the state American Legion competition.

A win in Salem would propel Saunders an opportunity to compete at the American Legion national competition in Hillsdale, Michigan.

Saunders, 17, is the son of Greg and Amanda Saunders.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

