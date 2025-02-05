Obituary for the Enterprise, February 5, 2025: Micheal Lovelady

Micheal Leroy Lovelady

Oct 9, 1955 – Jan 23, 2025

Micheal Leroy Lovelady (aka Short-legs) passed away on January 23, 2025. Born on October 9. 1955, in Moses Lake, Washington, to Robert (Bob) and Ruby Lou (Hite) Lovelady, he was the oldest of Bob and Ruby’s five children. Mike spent his early years in Haines, Oregon, exploring the mountains, rivers and lakes with his family, graduating from Baker High School. This is where his love of all things outdoors was forged. After graduating, Mike spent some time in Alaska, which is where his passion for food and cooking really took off, he had a reputation as one heck of a home and camp chef.

When he left Alaska, Mike landed in Eugene, Oregon. Mike eventually headed east to be closer to family and settled in Nyssa, Oregon. It was during his time in Nyssa that Mike met Kathy (Fleming) Blackburn. In Kathy, Mike found the love of his life. They were married in December 1981. In addition to a wife, Mike also got a son, Casey Blackburn, as a wedding gift, that he treated as his own from day one.

In 1984, Mike founded the business he would operate for the next 30 years, Mike’s Construction, and welcomed a daughter, Neaomy Lovelady. In Neaomy, Mike found his second true love.

There was no greater love than that which Mike had for his grandkids. Mike was truly at his best and his most alive when he had the opportunity to pass on his knowledge, skill and passion for the outdoors to his best little buddies.

He was an avid outdoorsman and could be found in the hills of Oregon trapping, scouting and hunting or on the rivers, lakes and streams fishing. Mike would gladly teach any that wanted to learn the finer points of finding, tracking and taking game of all kinds. Some of his happiest times were spent in the worst of conditions with his family and friends on the hunt.

A passionate bass fisherman, Mike excelled in tournaments throughout the west, logging countless hours on the water with his No. 1 fishing partner, Brad Holcomb. Mike even qualified for the BassMaster Classic at one point.

Later in life, Mike moved to Burns, Oregon, where he worked for several years with his brother and best friend Curly (Robert) Lovelady, until his retirement in 2022.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Emma Hite of Adrian; parents, Bob Lovelady and Ruby Wiley; and uncle Jack and aunt Annie Gilbert.

He leaves behind a large extended family, including his sisters Susan Moorhead and husband Rick, Sandy Grasty and husband Brent, Sheryl Bennett and husband Lee; brother Robert (Curly) Lovelady and wife Kelly; children Casey Blackburn and wife Cami and Neaomy Lovelady; four grandchildren, Desiree, Dylan, River and Veanna; four great-grandchildren; aunt and uncle Joe and Johnna Hite; too many nieces and nephews to count, and a vast host of friends and acquaintances whose lives he touched. He will be well remembered and sorely missed!

