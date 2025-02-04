PHOTOS: Fans and parents celebrate Vale senior wrestlers

The Vale High School girls wrestling team shut out the Parma Panthers 18-0 on Wednesday, Jan. 29, in a dual match in Vale to celebrate senior night.

The boys squad fell to Parma 39-29.

On Wednesday, fans and parents celebrated the wrestling squad’s three seniors, Payton Perry, McKenna Justice and Kase Schaffeld.

Vale hosted the Parma Panthers on Wednesday, Jan. 29, in a duals matchup to honor Vikings seniors. Parma won the matchup 39-29, while the Vikings girls won 18-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Dirk Cleaver, head coach of the Vale High School wrestling team, confers with one of his grapplers on Wednesday, Jan. 29, during his team’s duals match against the Parma Panthers. Parma’s boys team won 39-29, while the Vikings girls team blanked the Panthers 18-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Emma Carpenter, top, grapples with a Parma Panthers opponent on Wednesday, Jan. 29, during the squad’s duals match against the Panthers. The Vikings girls squad won its matchup 18-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

From left, Rye Cummings, Kiedyn Lee, Jon Kamenicky and Wyatt Cox of the Vale Vikings boys wrestling team cheer on a teammate from the sidelines on Wednesday, Jan. 29, during the squad’s duals match against the Parma Panthers. Parma boys won the matchup 39-29, while the Vikings girls squad won 18-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale High School’s head wrestling coach, Dirk Cleaver (left), and assistant coach, Jace Morrison, instruct a Vikings grappler during the squad’s duals match against the Panthers. The Vale girl’s team won its matchup 18-0, while the boy’s team fell 39-29. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)















