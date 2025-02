Sports scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Burns 82, Ontario 31

Thursday, Jan. 30

Harper Charter 52, Treasure Valley Classic Academy 50

Adrian 71, Four Rivers 55

Friday, Jan. 31

Adrian 57, Dayville/Monument 17

Crane 64, Jordan Valley 25

McLoughlin 45, Vale 41

Saturday, Feb. 1

Baker 87, Ontario 40

Riverside 70, Nyssa 42

Adrian 64, Jordan Valley 57

Four Rivers 57, Huntington 41

Girls Basketball

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Burns 60, Ontario 18

Thursday, Jan. 30

Adrian 35, Four Rivers 28

Friday, Jan. 31

Adrian 43, Dayville/Monument 29

Crane 53, Jordan Valley 40

Vale 59, McLoughlin 15

Saturday, Feb. 1

Jordan Valley 63, Adrian 19

Baker 70, Ontario 14

Four Rivers 49, Huntington 42

Nyssa 37, Riverside 35

Vale 46, Pendleton 25

Wrestling

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Vale Duals

Boy: Parma 39, Vale 29

Girls: Vale 18, Parma 0

Friday, Jan. 31

Special District No. 3 Dual Meet Tournament – Echo High School, Echo, OR

Boys:

Adrian, fourth

Girls: N/A

New Plymouth Duals

Boys: New Plymouth 48, Nyssa 23

Girls: N/A

Saturday, Feb. 1

Bank of Eastern Oregon Invite – Heppner High School, Heppner, OR

Boys:

Adrian, tenth

Girls:

Adrian, 11th place

Caldwell Girls Tournament – Caldwell Senior High School, Caldwell, ID

Vale, second

Four Rivers, tenth

Nyssa, 19th

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

