Officials set meeting to help people affected by Owyhee Junction shooting

People struggling to cope after a shooting rampage in Owyhee Junction last week are invited to a meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in Adrian.

The meeting will be at the Watershed Building, 106 Owyhee St., and is intended for those directly affected by the hours-long standoff between an armed man and law enforcement at the junction south of Nyssa, according to Malheur County Undersheriff David Kesey.

The meeting is hosted by the Sheriff’s office and the Ontario-based mental health provider Lifeways. The goal is to offer people a place to process what happened.

Kesey said Lifeways will be on hand to direct people to resources for counseling and support.

In the incident on Wednesday, Jan. 22, a man holed up in his Owyhee Junction house and fired hundreds of bullets into homes, vehicles and businesses before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound just before midnight.

No first responders or citizens were injured. The standoff prompted one of the most significant law enforcement responses in recent eastern Oregon history.

Kesey emphasized the purpose of the Feb. 4 meeting.

“We’re not inviting everyone,” he said. “We’re targeting the people who were affected and are still being affected.”

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.