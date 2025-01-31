Broadway duo to bring show to Ontario

A married couple will bring their Broadway-themed show to Ontario next month.

Nic+Desi, an award-winning pair of singing and dancing Broadway entertainers, will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Meyer McLean Performing Arts Theatre at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The Community Concerts of Treasure Valley is hosting the concert.

Janet Komoto, of the concert organization, said Nic+Desi will be the first singing and dancing act to perform in the Community Concert series, which offers a varied slate of musicians.

Veterans of Broadway and traveling musicals, Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar created the act to tell their story about how they ended up together through song and dance.

Komoto said Nic+Desi is a flashback to the duet couples such as Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, dance partners from the 1940s who starred together in nearly a dozen movies throughout their careers.

The stars of Nic+Desi have resumes with Broadway shows, including “Wicked,” “Hairspray,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Oklahoma!” and “The Boy from Oz,” with Australian actor Hugh Jackman.

Davar was also in the last version of “Annie” and was a dancer on the long-running television show “Glee.”

Komoto said the Community Concert organizers look for professionalism in an act’s “music presentation” when they book them. Showmanship also is “key,” she said.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for students. Family tickets are $45 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Dorsey Music at 45 S. Oregon St. or online. For more information, contact Komoto at 208-739-2777.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

