Vale Middle School closed due to heating issues

Vale Middle School students and staff are not in class or school today, Thursday, Jan. 30.

The middle school announced on Facebook on Thursday, Jan. 30, that it would be closed for the day due to a lack of heat in the building. School officials asked parents to make arrangements to pick their students. All students that arrive for school will be at the high school until they are picked up by a parent, according to the Facebook post.

School officials asked that parents picking up students come to the normal pick up, drop off location at the middle school. Staff will call for the student, according to the post.

Cindy Tolman, an administrative assistant with the Vale School District said there is no school on Friday, Jan. 31, per the district’s regular schedule, Tolman said the district thinks the heat issue will be resolved by Monday, Feb. 3, for its normal schedule.

