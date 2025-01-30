Malheur County gets grant to alert public about invasive mussels

Malheur County is upping its efforts to keep the invasive and troublesome quagga mussel out, winning a $20,000 state grant to do so.

The Oregon Invasive Species Council recently approved the county’s application for $19,624.

County officials are stepping up efforts to educate boaters and others about the tiny mussel that can have a big impact.

They are particularly focused on keeping the mussels out of Lake Owyhee.

The mussels can denude a lake of nutrients in a matter of days, impacting aquatic life. In just weeks, they can create a nearly-impenetrable barrier at small water intakes such as used in irrigation networks.

Local and state officials worry that boaters can import the mussels into Oregon’s waterways. The mussels attach to hulls and other boat parts and can be hard to detect.

The county application for the state grant was prepared by Taylor Rembowski, county economic development director.

“We intend to use these grant funds to make flyers and brochures to distribute to the boating community as well as conduct surveys about implementing an inspection station in the surrounding areas,” the application said.

The county will share the brochures with the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and travel associations.

Part of the plan is to post signs at access points to Lake Owyhee.

“Our intent is to provide the public with as much information about the quagga mussel as possible without impeding their enjoyable day at the lake,” the application said.