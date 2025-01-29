Vale Chamber elects officers, gears up for 2025 events

Cathy Jenik Zacharias was re-elected president of the Vale Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Jan. 20, as the organization held its first meeting of 2025.

Zacharias, who is the owner of ExZacht Sewing & Alterations in Vale, urged people to get involved and to reach out with ideas for activities they would like to see promoted by the Chamber. She said in an interview her goal for the Chamber continues to be to highlight the businesses in the area, and to increase participation.

“I’d like to acknowledge the businesses we have in town, and also to do things to drive traffic to them,” she said.

Other officers elected were the vice president, Cody Shirley of Malheur Medicare, and secretary, Teri Doran, owner of Vale Liquors. Jerie Bennett of Producers Livestock continues as treasurer.

Doran succeeds Tom Vialpando, who resigned the secretary’s post but continues as a board member. Other board members elected include Dwight Keller, John Schroeder and Adam Hale.

The board reviewed and adopted a budget for 2025, and heard updates on planned activities including this year’s Oregon Trail Days, held in conjunction with the Vale 4th of July Rodeo. Shirley is compiling a checklist to help organize Trail Days events, and he said volunteers are needed for several activities, including the vendor offerings, the children’s rodeo and the dance.

Zacharias said people wanting to help can reach out to Shirley or to any board member.

“You don’t need to be a Vale Chamber member to help, and it doesn’t need to be something big,” she said, noting there are lots of ways to volunteer.

The Chamber’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Producers Livestock.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.