Nyssa News: Library offers glass painting class

Have you seen the new additions to the Nyssa Library? Both the front and side doors have received beautiful new awnings which really add to the updated look at the library building.

As a reminder, when work is in progress at the main entrance, the alley entrance is available.

The library offers a craft class each month and is currently looking for cardboard shoe boxes. Please bring boxes to the library by Saturday, Feb. 1. Craft classes are for students, held on a Friday when there is no school. Check the Library’s Facebook page for information on upcoming classes.

The next class, from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, is open to adults as well as students. The craft is glass painting where participants will paint designs on glass luncheon plates. There is a request for a $1 donation to cover the cost of the plate and cup. There are three styles to choose from.

Pictures showing the project can be found on the Library’s Facebook page.

The library is collecting used sneakers as a fundraiser. Clean out your closets and bring your used sneakers/athletic shoes to the library for recycling.

Storytime at the library is held every Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. for children up to age 5. Parents, bring your young children for a time of songs, reading, craft, playtime and a snack. This is a great way to introduce your child to the library and foster a love of reading. The Nyssa Public Library is located on the corner of 4th and Main Street.

• The Nyssa Senior Citizens Center, 316 Good Ave. offers a full day of activities on Tuesday and Thursday. Bingo is held from 10-11:30 a.m. for 5 cents per card per game. Lunch follows from noon to 1 p.m. On Thursdays, the StrongPeople exercise class is held from 1-2 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, the Senior Center hosts the Gem State Fiddlers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted, to be split between the band and the center.

The monthly foot clinic is set for Tuesday, Feb. 4, starting at 8:30 a.m. Contact Urte Hammons at 541-212-9208 to make an appointment. The cost is $15.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].