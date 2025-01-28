Coming Up: Center Ball set for Feb. 1 in Ontario

HONORS: The Vale Alumni Association is accepting nominations for this year’s Hall of Fame inductees. Organizers are seeking nominees who have had an exemplary career, acted to put Vale on the map, or dedicated significant time and effort to serving the Vale community. Written nominations are due March 14. The Hall of Fame banquet will be in October. For more information, contact Bobbi Buttice, 541-823-2900; Luke Keller, 541-212-4681, or Brian Wolfe, 541-881-6205.

CENTER BALL: The annual Center Ball is set for Feb. 1 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The event starts with a social time at 8 p.m., with dancing from 9 p.m. to midnight. It is a benefit for the center’s slate of programs, classes, concerts, lectures and more. There will be music, dining, games and drawings. The event is for age 21 and up.

DANCE: Nyssa HOSA is sponsoring the third annual Daddy Daughter Dance, set for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Nyssa Middle School. Tickets cost $30 for one adult and one child, with $10 for each additional child. There will be a raffle for a tiara, a deejay providing music, and a jewelry store for kids to buy costume jewelry. The whole family is welcome. The event is a fundraiser for HOSA, an organization for students preparing for occupations in the health fields.

PROM: Night to Shine, a prom night for those with special needs, will be hosted by Vale Community Church on Friday, Feb. 7. The event is the local observance of an international event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Promgoers will be paired with “buddy” volunteers for the festivities, which start at 6 p.m. For information about registering to attend or signing up to volunteer, call 541-216-8914.

ELK: The Snake River Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will hold its annual Big Game Banquet Saturday, Feb. 8, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. Doors open at 5 p.m. There will be games, auctions, raffles for firearms and other items, and dinner. Tickets including meals and membership cost $85 for a single and $135 for a couple; other packages are available that include tickets for various raffles and table sponsorships. To purchase tickets, visit https://events.rmef.org/shop/snakeriver.

For more information, contact Craig Deboer, chapter chair, at 208-739-7795.

SOUP: Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden will hold the annual “Soup’r Bowls” fundraiser in February. People can purchase a bowl and ticket for $15 at several local churches. Each ticket/bowl is worth a bowl of soup at one of the participating restaurants during the week of Feb. 5.

Send event information to Coming Up, [email protected].

