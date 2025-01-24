Grant bringing updates to Nyssa’s South Park

NYSSA -– Another Nyssa city park is headed for a major makeover to address features that are in a “terrible state of disrepair.”

The plan for South Park envisions a new picnic shelter, replacement for fractured basketball courts, a new walking path and security features.

The city of Nyssa recently was granted $400,000 from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and will add $100,000 to pay for the work. The city hasn’t yet scheduled the work, as seeking construction bids will be the next step.

The park covers roughly a city block on 6.5 acres at Reece Avenue and South 5th Street.

“South Park currently provides a large open grassy space for the community, as well as a playground, some basketball courts, a gazebo that shades a cluster of picnic tables, another small playground, and a bathroom facility,” according to the city’s application to the state. “These amenities, however, are in a terrible state of disrepair.”

It cited basketball courts that need to be repaved, playground equipment that needs to be updated and bathrooms in “serious” need of upgrades.

The city plans to build a new, larger picnic gazebo and repair or replace picnic tables.

“The project will also install security cameras around the park to deter crime, and add BBQ stations, a paved walking path with lighting around the perimeter of the park, a disc golf course, two pickleball courts, and replace the existing basketball court,” the city application said.

The city said that “the park caters to the community’s need for no-cost entertainment, exercise, and neighborhood interconnectivity” and that adding new bench “will allow for a wide variety of uses, whether it’s listening to the sounds of nature, enjoying the scenic views, or having a moment of solitude.”

South Park on Reece Avenue in Nyssa will get improvements funded by a grant obtained by the city of Nyssa. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Nyssa officials see the upgraded park as an economic development factor.

“The added security features will make the park a safer place for community members, and the additional amenities will increase property values in the surrounding areas, make the park more attractive to tourists, and increase the number of free and healthy activities,” the city application said.

South Park is one of five parks with planned improvements outlined in the city’s master parks plan in 2021.

Work is progressing on significant changes to Lions Park. That $900,000 project is adding a splash pad and upgrading other features on the grounds at Park Avenue and North 8th Street. The park is scheduled to reopen in May.

The city also maintains Joe Johnson Park, formerly North Park, on North Fifth Street; River Park, which features a boat ramp for the Snake River; and Thunderegg Memorial Park in downtown, home of the community Christmas tree and memorial benches.

