Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of January 22, 2025

NRCS Oregon

Malheur County Local Work Group

Meeting Announcement

Who – All, the public is invited.

What – Malheur County Local Work Group Meeting

Where – Malheur Education Service District, 363 A Street West, Vale, OR or online at: Join ZoomGov Meeting https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1605416536

Meeting ID: 160 541 6536

When – February 12, 2025, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Why – USDA-NRCS is holding a local work group meeting to gather input from farmers, ranchers, state and federal agencies, agriculture and conservation organizations regarding natural resource conservation priorities and opportunities to invest collaboratively in Malheur County.

Contact:

Lynn Larsen

District Conservationist – Malheur County; USDA-NRCS

2925 SW 6th Avenue, Ste. 2

Ontario, OR 97914

541-823-5156 [email protected]

Published January 22, 2025.

*****

Name of Person Filing: Brittani Wallace

Mailing Address: 221 Hillcrest Dr

City, State, Zip Code: Duncan, AZ 85534

Daytime/Evening Phone Number: 530-491-9130

Superior Court of Arizona, Greenlee County

Case Number CV2023-00032

SUMMONS

Brittani Wallace, Plaintiff

AND

Robert Vickers, Iona Vickers, Defendant(s)

AND

Greenlee County Treasurer

Warning: This is an official document from the court. It affects your rights. Read this document carefully. If you do not understand it, contact a lawyer for help.

From the state of Arizona to: Robert Vickers, Iona Vickers and Greenlee County Treasurer.

1. A lawsuit has been filed against you. A copy of the lawsuit and other court papers are served on you with this Summons.

2. If you do not want a judgment or order taken against you without your input, you must file an “Answer” or a “Response” in writing with the Court, and pay the filing fee. If you do not file an “Answer” or “Response” the other party may be given the relief requested in his or her Petition or Complaint. To file your “Answer” or “Response” take, or send, the “Answer” or “Response” to the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court, 223 5th St., Clifton, AZ 85533 (P.O. Box 1027, Clifton, AZ 85533). Mail a copy of the “Answer” or “Response” to the other party at the address listed on the top of this Summons.

3. If you were served within the State of Arizona, your “Response” or “Answer” must be filed within TWENTY (20) CALENDAR DAYS, starting the day after you were served. If you were served outside the State of Arizona, your “Response” must be filed within THIRTY (30) CALENDAR DAYS, starting the day after you were served. Service by Publication is complete (30) days after the date of the first publication.

4. Requests for reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities must be made to the office of the judge or commissioner assigned to the case, at least (3) three days before your scheduled court date.

SIGNED AND SEALED this date: 12/19/2023

Madeline Montoya,

Clerk of the Superior Court

By Deputy Clerk

To obtain a copy of the pleading, please contact Brittani Wallace 530-491-9130.

Publish Dates: January 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2025.

*****

