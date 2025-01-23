Coming Up: Auction, dancing, elk dinner on Malheur County’s calendar

Here’s a look at events coming in communities across Malheur County.

AUCTION: A baked goods and 50/50 auction in Harper will benefit the family of Mazey Butler, as she battles cancer. The event is during halftime at the Harper High School boys basketball game, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. For information or to donate, contact Jackie Larimer, 541-216-9260.

DEMS: The Malheur Democrats meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Sullivan home, 1083 N.W. 2nd Ave., Ontario. On the agenda: organization matters, officer nominations, precinct committee chairs. For more information, chair Lucy Hutchens 208-739-6954.

CENTER BALL: Tickets are on sale for the annual Center Ball, set for Feb. 1 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The event starts with a social time at 8 p.m., with dancing from 9 p.m. to midnight. The event is a benefit for the center’s slate of programs, classes, concerts, lectures and more. There will be music, dining, games and drawings. The event is for age 21 and up.

PROM: Night to Shine, a prom night for those with special needs, will be hosted by Vale Community Church on Friday, Feb. 7. The event is the local observance of an international event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Promgoers will be paired with “buddy” volunteers for the festivities, which start at 6 p.m. For information about registering to attend or signing up to volunteer, call 541-216-8914.

ELK: The Snake River Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will hold its annual Big Game Banquet Saturday, Feb. 8, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. Doors open at 5 p.m. There will be games, auctions, raffles for firearms and other items, and dinner. Tickets including meals and membership cost $85 for a single and $135 for a couple; other packages are available that include tickets for various raffles and table sponsorships. To purchase tickets, visit https://events.rmef.org/shop/snakeriver.

For more information, contact Craig Deboer, chapter chair, at 208-739-7795.

SOUP: Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden will hold the annual “Soup’r Bowls” fundraiser in February. People can purchase a bowl and ticket for $15 at several churches: Bethany Presbyterian, Ontario Community, Pilgrim Lutheran, St. Matt’s Episcopal and St. Paul Lutheran. Each ticket/bowl is worth a bowl of soup at one of the participating restaurants during the week of Feb. 5-12. Participating restaurants are Belly Buster, Winger’s, Mackey’s, Plaza Inn, Romio’s and Cowboys Bar and Grill.

DONORS: An American Red Cross blood drive is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at the Ontario Elks Lodge, 23 S.W. 3rd St. Appointments are requested. To schedule, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Send event information to Coming Up, [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.

