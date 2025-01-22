Oregon’s Black Pioneers celebrated at Four Rivers Cultural Center

Four Rivers Cultural Center is hosting an Oregon Black Pioneers exhibit for Black History Month, recognizing the foundation they laid for future generations by challenging discriminatory laws early in the state’s history.

The exhibit opened on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and continues through Feb. 28. It chronicles the experience of Black Americans in Oregon who faced down racist laws that, among others, prohibited Black residency in the state.

The exhibit features panels that tell the stories of the pioneers, their connections to Oregon communities and how they fought discrimination, according to a press release from the center.

The traveling exhibit was established by the Oregon Black Pioneers, an African American historical society that has been preserving the history of Black Oregonians for more than 30 years.

There is no cost to view the exhibit, according to Kathie Molder Collins, Cultural Center development director.

It can be viewed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in the Harano Gallery at the center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave.

Kami Hart, marketing and programs director at the cultural center, said it’s exciting to host the presentation.

“It’s important to recognize that the history of Oregon includes the contributions and struggles of these Oregonians,” she said.

For more information, call 541-889-8191.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.