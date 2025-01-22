Obituary for the Enterprise, January 22, 2025: Daniel Roy Tschida

Daniel Roy Tschida

June 3, 1952 – Jan 5, 2025

Daniel Roy Tschida was born on June 3, 1952, in Ontario, Oregon, to Leo and Erma Tschida. He grew up on the Ontario Heights family farm with his parents, sisters, and brothers where he helped milk cows. He attended schools in the Ontario School District and graduated from OHS in 1970. He had many lifelong friends from his high school days.

After high school, Dan attended Treasure Valley Community College to further his education. Dan also worked at Americold while in high school and while attending TVCC. He was one of the last three individuals that were drafted from the Ontario area before they discontinued the draft. He spent his two years in the Army as a border guard in Bad Hersfeld, Germany. Upon return to Ontario, he went back to work for Americold and continued his education at TVCC. He also started dating Janice Ingle. Dan and Jan dated while they finished TVCC together, and while Jan attended OSU. They later married on October 15, 1977, in Ontario, Oregon. Dan and Jan then lived around Ontario until they built their house on the family farm in the summer of 1980. Later that year, Dallas Roy joined the family. Then, in January of 1984, Garrett Lee was born and rounded out the family. Dan, Jan, and the boys farmed hay, grain and ran cows on the Ontario Heights farm. During the summer, they spent their time checking the cattle on the range land outside of Brogan, Oregon.

Dan continued his work with Americold in Ontario, Oregon. He held various positions while employed there for his nearly 50 year career before he retired in December of 2015. This allowed him to focus on the family farm doing what he loved, farming and raising cattle and kids. Dan also loved all of his grandkids very much. In later years they provided the light and determination on the days he needed the extra motivation to battle his health issues. He taught them his love of candy and homemade ice cream, making sure each one of them knew the recipe; he supervised and provided quality control while they learned the tricks of making “his recipe” for ice cream.

Additionally, Dan served many years as a 4-H leader and assisted at the fair as “Beef Ring Man,” helping the beef kids in the show ring; he continued to do so until just recently. Dan sat on the Fat Stock Sale Committee for the Malheur County Fair for 20-plus years. He served on the Ontario Rural Fire Board for 13 years, and on the Owyhee Irrigation District for 17 years. With all of his board positions, Dan prided himself on providing opposing views, to make sure that it was represented and to make sure the boards he served on were doing the right thing.

Over the past several years, Dan had multiple health battles he faced with the same grit and determination he had his whole life. Dan battled his kidney and heart problems head-on for numerous years. He was bound and determined not to let it slow him down, especially in the most recent years. We would like to thank Dr. Hunt and the Davita Dialysis team at both Fruitland and Ontario for the care they provided Dan over the last years of his life. They became like family and he always enjoyed visiting with them during his time at their offices.

Dan passed away in the early morning hours of Jan. 5 at Saint Alphonsus in Nampa, Idaho.

Dan was preceded in death by both his parents, Leo and Erma; an infant sister, Anna Mae; brother-in-laws, Dan Bewley and Curtis Ingle; sister-in-law, Carol Tschida; father and mother-in-law, Bernard and Joyce Ingle; and two infant grandchildren, Asher Lee and Ava Mae Tschida. Dan is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jan Tschida; son, Dallas Tschida; son, Garrett (DJ) Tschida; grandchildren Jaylee Tschida, Braden Tschida, Wrigley Tschida, and bonus grandchild Marcus Webb; and great-grandson Declan Tschida. He is also survived by sisters and brothers, Mary (James) Apadoca, Dave (Glenda) Tschida, Tom (Pam) Tschida, Linda (Doug) Rowe, Allen (Denise) Tschida, and Donald Tschida; as well as sister-in-laws Nancy (Bill) Moore, Bernie (Pat) Panchot, Shirley Ingle Bassett and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dan requested there be no services held. However, we are working on honoring Dan in another way this summer. Dan loved helping kids and has requested donations in his memory be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

