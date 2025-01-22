Nyssa News: New year, new exercise classes in Nyssa, Adrian, Ontario

Studies show it takes 21 days to form a new habit. This week brings us day to 21 of the new year and a check in on those new year resolutions. If exercise is one of your resolutions, the

StrongPeople program may be just what you need.

Barbara Brody of the Oregon State University Extension Service in Malheur County said the agency conducted a needs assessment in the winter of 2024.

According to Brody, who is an associate professor of practice, family and community health, the assessment focused on the needs of older adults in the local communities. It “revealed a lack of spaces where older adults can engage in physical activity.”

Among the findings: 27% of adults in Malheur County reported no physical activity outside of work – higher than both the state and national averages – and only 36% of the population has adequate access to places for physical activity.

Transportation challenges – cost, long distances, and limited non-driving options – compound the problem for older adults.

“In response to these findings, the OSU Extension team acted. We received training and certification to deliver three programs: Walk With Ease, StrongPeople, and Better Bones and Balance,” Brody said in an email. “Walk With Ease was held in Nyssa in spring 2024. In April 2024, StrongPeople began in Ontario and met with success.”

Brody said the classes were expanded for Nyssa and Adrian, and two OSU volunteers were trained to support this important work. With collaboration and partnerships, the program was able to secure no-cost spaces for the classes.

“The Adrian Community Church, Nyssa Senior Center, and Four Rivers Cultural Center have all generously provided space for the program,” she said.

Attendance at the Nyssa and Adrian classes has exceeded expectations. The classes are free and it’s not too late to get started.The current class sites and start times for the one-hour classes:

• Adrian Community Church, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, led by Heidi Purnell.

• Nyssa Senior Center, 1 p.m. Thursdays, led by Yolanda Diaz, also offered in Spanish.

• Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario, 8:45 a.m., led by Debbie Tanaka and Toiresa Frazier.

The exercises can be done seated or standing. To participate, wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. For more information, contact Barbara Brody at 541-881-1419.

– Susan Barton, 541-372-5455 or [email protected].