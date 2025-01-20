Sports scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Thursday, Jan. 16

Adrian 64, Huntington 43

Jordan Valley 70, Four Rivers 63

Burns 65, Ontario 28

La Grande 57, Nyssa 50

Friday, Jan. 17

Adrian 58, Jordan Valley 39

Four Rivers 55, Huntington 33

Saturday, Jan. 18

Nyssa 62, Vale 42

Girls Basketball

Thursday, Jan. 16

Adrian 50, Huntington 37

Vale 42, Baker 39

Burns 61, Ontario 16

Jordan Valley 54, Four Rivers 29

Friday, Jan. 17

Jordan Valley 65, Adrian 35

Saturday, Jan. 18

Vale 50, Nyssa 12

Wrestling

Nyssa Girls POD Tournament – Friday, Jan. 17

First – Nyssa

Second – Emmett

Third – Vallivue

Fourth – Fruitland

Fifth – Homedale

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

