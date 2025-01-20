Sports scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Thursday, Jan. 16
Adrian 64, Huntington 43
Jordan Valley 70, Four Rivers 63
Burns 65, Ontario 28
La Grande 57, Nyssa 50
Friday, Jan. 17
Adrian 58, Jordan Valley 39
Four Rivers 55, Huntington 33
Saturday, Jan. 18
Nyssa 62, Vale 42
Girls Basketball
Thursday, Jan. 16
Adrian 50, Huntington 37
Vale 42, Baker 39
Burns 61, Ontario 16
Jordan Valley 54, Four Rivers 29
Friday, Jan. 17
Jordan Valley 65, Adrian 35
Saturday, Jan. 18
Vale 50, Nyssa 12
Wrestling
Nyssa Girls POD Tournament – Friday, Jan. 17
First – Nyssa
Second – Emmett
Third – Vallivue
Fourth – Fruitland
Fifth – Homedale
News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].
