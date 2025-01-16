‘Night to Shine’ in Vale bringing prom night to those with special needs

For many, prom night is an unforgettable memory.

An event making its way to Vale Christian Church on Friday, Feb. 7, aims to capture that memory for those with special needs.

Night to Shine, a prom night for those with special needs, will be hosted by the Vale Community Church.

Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, a Christian nonprofit, the annual event is hosted worldwide simultaneously by other churches, according to Steven Marshal, a youth and family pastor with the Vale church.

At the event, which kicks off at 6 p.m., those attending the prom will be “treated like royalty,” complete with a chauffeured ride, a red carpet and “paparazzi,” professional photographers snapping photos, Marshal said. He said there is no charge to attend the event.

Each promgoer, who must be over 14, will be paired with a “buddy,” a trained volunteer who has undergone a background check. At the end of the evening, all attendees will be crowned royalty during a ceremony.

Marshal said the event would feature a catered meal, appetizers, dancing and karaoke. He said there would also be a room specifically for the parents and caregivers of attendees where they can enjoy dinner, drinks and appetizers during the dance.

The idea behind the caregiver and parent room is to show appreciation for what they do for the “loved one” they brought to the event.

Night to Shine, which is in its 10th year, is held a week before Valentine’s Day.

Marshal, who, along with his wife, organizes a Dad and Daughter Dance each year, realized there is no such event for people with disabilities or special needs.

He said he applied for a $6,500 grant from the Tim Tebow Foundation two days before the deadline. To his surprise, he said, the Vale church was selected.

Held in more than 50 countries and primarily metropolitan areas, Marshal said the Vale event will be the only one hosted in eastern Oregon. He said the nearest would be in Meridian, Idaho.

Marshal said the church next year will receive a grant for half the amount it received this year. After that, it will be on its own to fund the event, he said.

By the third year, the foundation hopes that community members will want to continue the event.

So far, Marshal said, the event has created quite a buzz in the county. He said two local agencies that work with people with disabilities have reached out, along with a couple of local school districts.

He said that about 40 people have volunteered to help with the event, which was a welcome relief.

“People are ready to jump in and help,” he said. “We’re just humbled by that.”

Marshal said the church could use more volunteers. Those interested must submit to a background check, he said.

He said there is also still time to register to attend the event. For more information about registering or signing up to volunteer, call 541-216-8914.

Tim Tebow, a former professional quarterback, poses with attendees at a Night to Shine event. Night to Shine, a worldwide event that celebrates prom night for those with special needs, will make its way to the Vale Christian Church on Friday, Feb. 7. (TIM TEBOW FOUNDATION photo)

