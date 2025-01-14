PHOTOS: Adrian and Four Rivers hoops kick off league play

The Adrian and Four Rivers boys and girls basketball teams kicked off their league schedules on Friday, Jan. 10, in Adrian.

The 1A Adrian girls team eeked out a 38-34 win over the Four Rivers squad, improving its overall record to 6-5 and are 1-0 in league action. The Four Rivers Falcons are 5-6 overall and 0-2 in league play.

The Adrian boys team decisively defeated the Four Rivers boys team 62-30 and are now 7-4 overall and 1-0 in the High Desert League. The Falcons are 4-7 and 0-2 in league play.

Bailey Bayes, an Adrian junior and Four Rivers’s Kaylee Maupin (42) grapple for the ball on Friday, Jan. 10 in Adrian during the squad’s 38-34 win over Four Rivers. The Adrian girls basketball team is 6-5 overall and 1-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Rance Jordan (25), a senior and a Four Rivers player go up for the ball at tipoff on Friday, Jan. 10, during the Adrian boys basketball team’s 62-30 win over Four Rivers in Adrian. The Antelopes are 6-4 overall and 1-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Four Rivers’s Kaylee Maupin attempts a field goal on Friday, Jan. 10, in Adrian, during the Falcons 38-34 loss to the Antelopes. The Adrian girls basketball team is 6-5 overall and 1-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Fermin González, a senior, dribbles the ball on Friday, Jan. 10, during the Antelopes 62-30 win over Four Rivers in Adrian. The Antelopes are 6-4 overall and 1-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian basketball fans take in the action on Friday, Jan. 10, at Adrian High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Zeke Bayes, a senior, gets a rebound on Friday, Jan. 10, during the Adrian boys basketball team’s 62-30 win over Four Rivers in Adrian. The Antelopes are 6-4 overall and 1-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Rance Jordan goes up for a shot on Friday, Jan. 10, during the Antelopes 62-30 win over Four Rivers in Adrian. The Antelopes are 6-4 overall and 1-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A young Adrian fan takes a nap during the Adrian High School basketball games on Friday, Jan. 10. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Four Rivers player gets the ball into the paint on Friday, Jan. 10, during the Adrian boys basketball team’s 62-30 win over Four Rivers in Adrian. The Antelopes are 6-4 overall and 1-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Bailey Bayes, an Adrian junior, fights for a rebound on Friday, Jan. 10, during the Antelopes 38-34 win over the Four Rivers Falcons. The Adrian girls basketball team is 6-5 overall and 1-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Adrian player throws up a shot over two Four Rivers defenders on Friday, Jan. 10, in Adrian during the Antelopes 38-34 win over the Four Rivers Falcons. The Adrian girls basketball team is 6-5 overall and 1-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Mario Guadalupe Gastelum, a Four Rivers senior, gets the ball in the paint on Friday, Jan. 10, during the Antelopes 62-30 win over Four Rivers in Adrian. The Antelopes are 6-4 overall and 1-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Peyton Kinkade (14) and Four Rivers’s Kaylee Maupin (42) leap for the ball on Friday, Jan. 10, during the Antelopes 38-34 win over Four Rivers at home.The Adrian girls basketball team is 6-5 overall and 1-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Four Rivers’s Kaylee Maupin pulls down a rebound on Friday, Jan. 10, during the Falcons 38-34 loss to Adrian. Friday’s game in Adrian was the second league game of the season for the Four Rivers girls basketball team, who are 0-2. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Four Rivers player grabs a loose ball on Friday, Jan. 10, during the team’s 38-34 loss to Adrian. Friday’s game in Adrian was the first league game of the season for the Antelopes and the second for the Falcons, who are 0-2. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Zeke Bayes, an Adrian senior and Four Rivers’s Evan Alvarez, a junior, battle it out for a rebound on Friday, Jan. 10, during the Adrian boys basketball team’s 62-30 win over Four Rivers in Adrian. The Antelopes are 6-4 overall and 1-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.