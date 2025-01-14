Malheur County commissioners asked to consider Oregon-Idaho border move

After Malheur County voters told elected officials they still want them to continue special meetings each year to consider shifting the county into Idaho, the county commissioners didn’t act to formally support legislation that would have Oregon lawmakers create a committee to meet with the Idaho Legislature to explore shifting central and eastern Oregon to its eastern neighbor.

Malheur County voters in November rejected a ballot measure to end special meetings each year of the Malheur County Court to discuss moving the county to Idaho.

The court convened on Monday, Jan. 13, in its first session on the issue since the vote.

Supporters of the border move asked county commissioners to write a letter in support of having the Oregon Legislature “seriously” consider forming a committee to meet with the Idaho Legislature to discuss the “merits” of redrawing Oregon’s border.

Driving the border change push is the conservative dissatisfaction in central and eastern Oregon with the liberal policies of the state’s more heavily populated west side, primarily driven by Portland and other cities in the Willamette Valley. Supporters of the Greater Oregon movement contend they have more in common with Idaho, a predominantly Republican state.

Malheur County is among 13 counties that have voted for such special meetings but has yet to make a formal request to the Oregon Legislature to act on the border move.

“Once again, we ask the commissioners to consider supporting what the people of Malheur County have asked for,” said Bob Wheatley, the Malheur County representative of Greater Idaho.

State Sen. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, introduced a measure for the 2025 Oregon Legislature that declares to Idaho officials that legislators “stand ready to begin discussions regarding the potential to relocate the Oregon/Idaho border and we invite the Idaho Legislature, the governor of Idaho and the governor of Oregon to begin talks.”

READ IT: Proposed Senate measure

The measure notes that state boundaries have changed from time to time across the U.S.

“Many eastern Oregonians have begun to see Oregon government as a threat to the livelihoods, liberties and value of their communities,” the measure said. The Legislature “does not wish to retain by force communities that wish to separate themselves from Oregon.”

According to the measure, people in eastern Oregon have an average per capita income lower than their northwestern counterparts but similar to Idaho’s. The measure notes that people on the east side of the state would be “better” suited to contribute to the Idaho state budget than Oregon’s, where eastern Oregonians receive more than they contribute.

Without central and eastern Oregon, the state assembly in Oregon would be able to focus “entirely on the needs of western Oregon and would become more politically homogenous.”

Wheatley, who spoke first during the hour-long meeting, presented the county commissioners with an electoral map from the November 2024 election detailing the sea of red and a small concentration of densely populated blue districts, primarily on the state’s western side.

“The counties that are marked in blue are the counties that voted Democratic,” he said. “And we know how it carried.”

Wheatley pointed out that measures in Malheur, Baker and Lake counties that were designed to eliminate or alter the special meetings all failed. In Malheur County, Wheatley said 54% of voters chose to have county elected officials meet yearly to carry on the discussions.

Wheatley said Greater Oregon didn’t campaign against the measures.

“Yet, the people of Malheur County are still saying they want this looked at and want it talked about,” Wheatley said.

Wheatley said he would have liked to have spoken to those who supported the measure to end the meetings in Malheur County. He pointed out that proponents of the border move have much in common with the opponents of the meetings. No known opponents were at the meeting.

To legally move the border, state legislatures in Oregon and Idaho have to approve the shift, followed by approval in Congress.

Wheatley said moving the border would be easier than changing the state legislature.

Wheatley said that Portland, cities in the Willamette Valley and Eugene make up the majority of the population. He told the commissioners that those counties would continue to pass legislation “they deem meets their agenda” despite what the rest of the state wants, Wheatley said.

Malheur County Judge Dan Joyce asked the proponents to draft a letter of support. Wheatley said he could provide a letter similar to what the other counties had submitted.

Crook County commissioners issued such a letter in August, noting that nearly 54% of voters in Crook County passed a measure that supports efforts to move the Idaho border to include Crook County.

“Our citizens encourage continued discussions with our Idahoan neighbors regarding the possibility of a westward relocation of the Oregon-Idaho border, potentially resulting in all or a portion of the territory of Crook County, Oregon, becomes a part of the state of Idaho, the letter said. It was dispatched to two eastern Oregon legislators and signed by Commissioners Seth Crawford, Susan Hermreck and Brian Barney.

The Greater Oregon group said this was the most recent letter of support the group had received from a county.

County Commissioner Ron Jacobs told the supporters that the commissioners were there to hear the views of those attending the meeting. He said the court would have to decide whether it would submit a letter of support.

The latter half of the meeting mainly consisted of border change advocates airing frustration over the decision in November by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission to update the state’s Climate Protection Program, otherwise known as its cap-and-trade program. A hot-button issue in Oregon for years, the legislation prompted Republican lawmakers to twice shut down the Oregon Legislature in recent years to stop the state’s liberal majority from passing the bill.

County Commissioner Jim Mendiola, who remained mostly quiet during the meeting, closed it and thanked the supporters for their “input.”

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.