Sports scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Weiser 72, Vale 36
Ontario 66, Payette 46
Thursday, Jan. 9
Cove 58, Adrian 53
Jordan Valley 52, Harper Charter 49
Friday, Jan. 10
McLoughlin 46, Vale 43
Homedale 62, Ontario 23
Adrian 62, Four Rivers 30
Harper Charter 56, Huntington 17
Saturday, Jan. 11
Riverside 80, Nyssa 55
Elgin 46, Four Rivers 42
Rimrock 59, Jordan Valley 53
Girls Basketball
Thursday, Jan. 9
Adrian 51, Cove 38
Jordan Valley 62, Harper Charter 16
Friday, Jan. 10
Adrian 38, Four Rivers 34
Huntington 41, Harper Charter 39
Vale 59, McLoughlin 22
Payette 35, Ontario 18
Saturday, Jan. 11
Elgin 49, Four Rivers 20
Jordan Valley 71, Rimrock 16
Vale 48, La Grande 34
Nyssa 35, Riverside 30
Wrestling
Saturday, Jan. 11-Woodfin Robinson Johnson Tournament, Burns, OR
Boys:
First: Nyssa
Second: Burns
Third: Scio
Fourth: Ontario
Fifth: Crane
Sixth: Vale
Girls:
First: Grant Union
Second: Burns
Third: Ontario
Fourth: Crane
Fifth: Scio
News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].
WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.