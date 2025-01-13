Sports scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Weiser 72, Vale 36

Ontario 66, Payette 46

Thursday, Jan. 9

Cove 58, Adrian 53

Jordan Valley 52, Harper Charter 49

Friday, Jan. 10

McLoughlin 46, Vale 43

Homedale 62, Ontario 23

Adrian 62, Four Rivers 30

Harper Charter 56, Huntington 17

Saturday, Jan. 11

Riverside 80, Nyssa 55

Elgin 46, Four Rivers 42

Rimrock 59, Jordan Valley 53

Girls Basketball

Thursday, Jan. 9

Adrian 51, Cove 38

Jordan Valley 62, Harper Charter 16

Friday, Jan. 10

Adrian 38, Four Rivers 34

Huntington 41, Harper Charter 39

Vale 59, McLoughlin 22

Payette 35, Ontario 18

Saturday, Jan. 11

Elgin 49, Four Rivers 20

Jordan Valley 71, Rimrock 16

Vale 48, La Grande 34

Nyssa 35, Riverside 30

Wrestling

Saturday, Jan. 11-Woodfin Robinson Johnson Tournament, Burns, OR

Boys:

First: Nyssa

Second: Burns

Third: Scio

Fourth: Ontario

Fifth: Crane

Sixth: Vale

Girls:

First: Grant Union

Second: Burns

Third: Ontario

Fourth: Crane

Fifth: Scio

