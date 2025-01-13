PHOTOS: Ontario pauses to applaud, honor some of the community’s best

Years of service to the community were honored by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce during its annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 10.

Presenters giving awards cited long histories of volunteer service, leadership and caring.

Those receiving the awards were humble in their acceptances, thankful to those who helped and encouraging to all to themselves help the community.

The honorees were easy to spot in the crowd ahead of the dinner. Sporting corsages, they shook one hand after another, accepting best wishes.

For one evening, the troubles of the world faded from mind and the power of fellowship and collaboration went on display.

The winners, the presenters and the award sponsors included:

Man of the Year: Howard Benson, retired credit union manager, presented by his son Clint, and sponsored by the Malheur Enterprise.

Woman of the Year: Joni Delgado, a nurse with the Oregon Child Development Center, presented by Stephanie DeLong and sponsored by Valley Family Health Care.

Educator of the Year: Emiliano Beagarie, English language coach at the Ontario School District, presented by Anabel Ortiz-Cavolia of the school district and sponored by the district.

Business of the Year: Halcom State Farm Insurance, presented by Stephen Crow of Salon Salon & The Spa, and sponsored by the spa.

Ag Business of the Year: OSU Malheur Experiment Station, presented by Bob Komoto and sponsored by the Treasure Valley Community College Foundation.

Howard Benson, Man of the Year for the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, hugs his son Clint at the annual awards banquet on Friday, Jan. 10. His son presented the award. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Cathy Yasuda, executive director of the Treasure Valley Community College Foundation, presides over the awards presentations at the annual Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce banquet on Friday, Jan. 10. She past board chair at the chamber. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Anabel Ortiz-Chavolla presents the Educator of the Year Award to Emiliano Beagarie at the annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 10, of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. He is the English language development coach for the Ontario School District. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Emiliano Beagarie accepts the Educator of the Year Award at the annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 10, of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. He is the English language development coach for the Ontario School District, which sponsored the award. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Stephen Crow of Salon Salon & The Spa presents the Business of the Year award to Halcom State Farm Insurance at the annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 10, of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Brian and Fran Halcom address the audience at the annual banquet of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Jan. 10. Their firm, Halcom State Farm Insurance, was honored as Business of the Year. The award was sponsored by Salon Salon & The Spa. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Alli and Lexi Navarrete watch their grandparents, Brian and Fran Halcom, address the audience at the annual banquet of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Jan. 10. Their firm, Halcom State Farm Insurance, was honored as Business of the Year. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Clint Benson, Ontario fire chief, tells a few stories on his father Howard as he presents him the Man of the Year Award. The award was presented at the annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 10, of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Howard Benson, Man of the Year for the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, addresses the audience at the annual awards banquet on Friday, Jan. 10. The award was sponsored by the Malheur Enterprise. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Stephanie DeLong presents the Woman of the Year for the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce to her cousin, Joni Delgado. The honor was given at the annual awards banquet on Friday, Jan. 10. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Joni Delgado, Woman of the Year for the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, hugs cousin Stephanie DeLong, who presented the honor at the annual awards banquet on Friday, Jan. 10. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Joni Delgado, Woman of the Year for the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, addresses the audience at the annual awards banquet on Friday, Jan. 10. Delgado is a nurse with the Oregon Child Development Coalition. Valley Family Health Care sponsored the award. She serves on its board. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Bob Komoto presents the Ag Business of the Year Award to OSU Malheur Experiment Station at the annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 10, of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Stuart Reitz, OSU Malheur County Experiment Station, addresses the audience at the annual banquet of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Jan. 10. The Experiment Station was honored as Ag Business of the Year. The award was sponsored by the TVCC Foundation. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Stephen Crow of Salon Salon & The Spa presents the Business of the Year award to Halcom State Farm Insurance at the annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 10, of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Brian and Fran Halcom address the audience at the annual banquet of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Jan. 10. Their firm, Halcom State Farm Insurance, was honored as Business of the Year. The award was sponsored by Salon Salon & The Spa. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Cathy Yasuda, executive director of the Treasure Valley Community College Foundation, presides over the awards presentations at the annual Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce banquet on Friday, Jan. 10. She past board chair at the chamber. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.