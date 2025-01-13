PHOTOS: Adrian crowns winter ‘Tip Off’ royalty at high school hoops matchup

ADRIAN – Adrian High School students honored their winter homecoming royalty during its basketball games on Friday, Jan. 10. The winter homecoming, which the school calls “Tip Off,” selected a king and a queen during halftime of the boys varsity basketball game against Four Rivers in the Adrian High School gym. In Adrian, the lower three grades nominate boys and girls as class representatives. The seniors nominate three boys and three girls, and the student body elects the king and queen from the senior nominees. Enku Gantumur, an exchange student from Mongolia, was crowned queen, while Edgar Munoz, a senior, was named king.
The Tip Off court also included Taylor Homenyk, Leslie Robodello, Chloee Hicks, Clara Seiders, Paisley Martin, Derek Faulconer, Juan Rico, Iral Llanas-Garzone and Braysen Jordan.
WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.