PHOTOS: Adrian crowns winter ‘Tip Off’ royalty at high school hoops matchup

ADRIAN – Adrian High School students honored their winter homecoming royalty during its basketball games on Friday, Jan. 10.

The winter homecoming, which the school calls “Tip Off,” selected a king and a queen during halftime of the boys varsity basketball game against Four Rivers in the Adrian High School gym.

In Adrian, the lower three grades nominate boys and girls as class representatives. The seniors nominate three boys and three girls, and the student body elects the king and queen from the senior nominees.

Enku Gantumur, an exchange student from Mongolia, was crowned queen, while Edgar Munoz, a senior, was named king.

The Tip Off court also included Taylor Homenyk, Leslie Robodello, Chloee Hicks, Clara Seiders, Paisley Martin, Derek Faulconer, Juan Rico, Iral Llanas-Garzone and Braysen Jordan.

Enku Gantumur with Derek Faulconer, as Gantemur learns that she was selected as Adrian High School’s “Tip Off” queen on Friday, Jan. 10 during halftime of the boys varsity basketball game against Four Rivers. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Leslie Robodello and Edgar Munoz as Munoz finds out he was named winter homecoming – “Tip off” – king on Friday, Jan. 10, during the Adrian school ceremony. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

The winter homecoming – Tip Off – court poses for photos during the ceremony in Adrian on Friday, Jan. 10. From left are Taylor Homenyk, Iral Llanas-Garzone, Edgar Munoz, king and Enku Gantumur, queen, Leslie Robodello and Derek Faulconer. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Paisley Martin and Juan Rico during Adrian’s winter homecoming, dubbed “Tip Off,” on Friday, Jan. 10. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Adrian High School exchange student Enku Gantumur, from Mongolia, is crowned queen of the winter homecoming court, also known as “Tip-off queen,” on Friday, Jan. 10. She was escorted by Derek Faulconer, who was nominated for king. Another student, Edgar Munoz, was named “Tip-off” king.” (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

