Law enforcement: Body found in Snake River Friday could be missing Nyssa man

A body found on Friday afternoon in the Snake River is believed to be a 21-year-old Nyssa man who has been missing since Tuesday, Nov. 26, according to Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson.

Johnson said duck hunters discovered a body in the Snake River around 1 p.m. near Gamble Island, about three miles north of the Nyssa Bridge, connecting Oregon to Idaho.

An autopsy next week would confirm if the body is that of Miguel Angel Diaz, a seasonal laborer who was not working at the time and last seen leaving the home of Nyssa friends on Tuesday, Nov. 26. at around 10 p.m., according to Johnson.

He said an autopsy would reveal if foul play was involved in the death.

Diaz’s 1995 Nissan pickup was spotted on Friday, Nov. 29, parked on the Idaho side of the Snake River near the Nyssa city water treatment plant south of the bridge.

Law enforcement officials found the truck unlocked and said there was no sign of criminal activity.

For over a month, friends and relatives have not heard from Diaz.

Diaz, who lives with his parents, last saw him about at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. He lost his cell phone at the friend’s house later that night, but it was recovered and returned to the family.

Johnson declined to comment further on the investigation until after the autopsy.

This is a developing story.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.