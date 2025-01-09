Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of January 9, 2025

Metal Fabrication – Help Wanted

We have a full time position open at Pesznecker Brothers, Inc. in Harper, OR.

Qualified applicants have experience with (or can learn) a wide variety of welding, machining, water jet cutting, and metal fabrication.

Contact Brady @ 541-358-2121

*****

Help Wanted

Individual to work on a small cow/calf operation and feedlot. Possible housing available.

Call 208-741-0452.

*****

*****

