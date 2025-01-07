Sports scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Thursday, Jan. 2
Crosshill Christian 67, Nyssa 46
Friday, Jan. 3
Irrigon 62, Four Rivers 39
Sherman 54, Jordan Valley 25
Nyssa 57, Horizon Christian, Tualatin 37
Saturday, Jan. 4
Nixyaawii 83, Adrian 68
Prairie City/Burnt River 56, Jordan Valley 37
Vale 69, Parma 59
Nyssa 44, Willamette Valley Christian 42
Girls Basketball
Thursday, Jan. 2
Vale 65, Dayton 26
Amity 57, Nyssa 19
Friday, Jan. 3
Adrian 50, Nixyaawii 44
Jordan Valley 64, Sherman 21
Four Rivers 44, Irrigon 30
Vale 51, Country Christian 31
East Linn Christian 54, Nyssa 29
Saturday, Jan. 4
Southwest Christian 54, Adrian 36
Jordan Valley 55, Prairie City/Burnt Rivers 19
Vale 63, Salem Academy 34
Nyssa 42, Trinity Lutheran 34
Wrestling
Saturday, Jan. 4 – Joseph High School Tournament, Joseph, OR
Boys:
Adrian, seventh place
Girls:
Adrian, 14th place
Mountain View Invitational – Meridian, ID
Ontario, 13th place
Nyssa, 15th place
News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].
