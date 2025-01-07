Sports scoreboard

The latest scores and results from area high school sports teams.
Boys Basketball 

Thursday, Jan. 2 

Crosshill Christian 67, Nyssa 46 

Friday, Jan. 3 

Irrigon 62, Four Rivers 39 

Sherman 54, Jordan Valley 25 

Nyssa 57, Horizon Christian, Tualatin 37 

Saturday, Jan. 4 

Nixyaawii 83, Adrian 68

Prairie City/Burnt River 56, Jordan Valley 37 

Vale 69, Parma 59 

Nyssa 44, Willamette Valley Christian 42

Girls Basketball  

Thursday, Jan. 2 

Vale 65, Dayton 26 

Amity 57, Nyssa 19 

Friday, Jan. 3 

Adrian 50, Nixyaawii 44 

Jordan Valley 64, Sherman 21 

Four Rivers 44, Irrigon 30 

Vale 51, Country Christian 31 

East Linn Christian 54, Nyssa 29 

Saturday, Jan. 4 

Southwest Christian 54, Adrian 36 

Jordan Valley 55, Prairie City/Burnt Rivers 19 

Vale 63, Salem Academy 34 

Nyssa 42, Trinity Lutheran 34 

Wrestling  

Saturday, Jan. 4 – Joseph High School Tournament, Joseph, OR 

Boys:

Adrian, seventh place 

Girls: 

Adrian, 14th place 

Mountain View Invitational – Meridian, ID 

Ontario, 13th place 

Nyssa, 15th place

