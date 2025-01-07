Sports scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Thursday, Jan. 2

Crosshill Christian 67, Nyssa 46

Friday, Jan. 3

Irrigon 62, Four Rivers 39

Sherman 54, Jordan Valley 25

Nyssa 57, Horizon Christian, Tualatin 37

Saturday, Jan. 4

Nixyaawii 83, Adrian 68

Prairie City/Burnt River 56, Jordan Valley 37

Vale 69, Parma 59

Nyssa 44, Willamette Valley Christian 42

Girls Basketball

Thursday, Jan. 2

Vale 65, Dayton 26

Amity 57, Nyssa 19

Friday, Jan. 3

Adrian 50, Nixyaawii 44

Jordan Valley 64, Sherman 21

Four Rivers 44, Irrigon 30

Vale 51, Country Christian 31

East Linn Christian 54, Nyssa 29

Saturday, Jan. 4

Southwest Christian 54, Adrian 36

Jordan Valley 55, Prairie City/Burnt Rivers 19

Vale 63, Salem Academy 34

Nyssa 42, Trinity Lutheran 34

Wrestling

Saturday, Jan. 4 – Joseph High School Tournament, Joseph, OR

Boys:

Adrian, seventh place

Girls:

Adrian, 14th place

Mountain View Invitational – Meridian, ID

Ontario, 13th place

Nyssa, 15th place

