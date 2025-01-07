Four Rivers ball will celebrate 30 years

ONTARIO – The Four Rivers Cultural Center is gearing up for one of its largest fundraisers of the year. The 30th annual Center Ball kicks off at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at 676 S.W. 5th Ave.

The event will feature appetizers and other finger foods, and there will be live music by the Summer Groove Band with DJ Rockin Rooster. The event is for ages 21 and up.

Kami Hart, the marketing and programs coordinator for the cultural center, said there will be a fireworks show at 10 p.m. to celebrate the 30th year of the event. The ball has been a major fundraiser since the inception of the center.

This year’s goal is to raise $50,000 for the center to continue its fitness classes, lectures, gallery exhibits, children’s programs and concerts, at little to no cost.

She noted that the cultural center serves the entire western Treasure Valley, with activities catering to both kids and adults. Hart said the cultural center’s attendance tops out at 75,000 people each year.

The ball’s theme is “Into the Ringmaster’s Arena” – which Hart describes as “vintage circus with a steampunk twist.” Those attending are encouraged to dress to the theme.

This year, she said, the cultural center will hold a raffle for a three-night, all-inclusive hotel stay with activities. The winner of the “Big Top Ticket” gets to pick one of three destinations: New Orleans, Cabo San Lucas or the Caribbean. Only 100 tickets will be sold, at $100 each.

Hart said this year’s Center Ball is a “pretty big deal” given that it’s the 30th anniversary of the event.

She said the capacity of the cultural center is 300 and encouraged those interested in attending to buy their tickets in advance either online at 4rcc.com or the cultural center gift shop.

Tickets are $75 and include dinner, games, music, and dancing. Table sponsorships also are available.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

