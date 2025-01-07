Coming Up: Mark that calendar for Nyssa history talk, honors banquet in Ontario, and more

HISTORY: At its monthly meeting Thursday, Jan. 9, the Malheur Country Historical Society will hear Dennis Savage talk about growing up in Nyssa and the community’s past. The meeting will be at the Vale Senior and Community Center, 100 Longfellow St. Lunch is served by the center starting at 11:30 a.m. and costs $15. Everyone is welcome to attend.

HONORS: The Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce will honor distinguished citizens and businesses at its annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 10. Tickets cost $55 apiece. The activities kick off with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s honorees are Howard Benson, man of the year; Joni Delgado, woman of the year; Emiliano Beagarie, educator of the year; Malheur Experiment Station, ag business of the year; Halcom Insurance, business of the year.

EXERCISE: A class starting Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Nyssa Senior Center will focus on stretching and exercises to build strength and mobility. The class is from 1 to 2 p.m. People should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle and hand or ankle weights.

Sign up by calling 541-372-5660.

DESSERT: The Vale Chamber of Commerce invites all to a dessert social and the organization’s annual meeting on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Vale Senior Center. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will touch on the annual budget, goal setting, election of ­­officers and membership drive.

CENTER BALL: Tickets are on sale now for the annual Center Ball, set for Feb. 1 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The event starts with a social time at 8 p.m., with dancing from 9 p.m. to midnight. The event is a benefit for the center’s slate of programs, classes, concerts, lectures and more. There will be music, dining, games and drawings. The event is for age 21 and up.

DONORS: An American Red Cross blood drive is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at the Ontario Elks Lodge, 23 S.W. 3rd St. Appointments are requested. To schedule, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Send event information to Coming Up, [email protected].

