Ontario couple plan play cafe for kids and parents

A play cafe where parents can take their children, have coffee and connect with other families is coming to Ontario.

Woodland Wonders Play Cafe is set to open next summer at the corner of Southeast Third Street and South Oregon Street, in the old Competition Appliance building, according to Cindy Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is opening the business with her fiancé Kyle Griffin, an Ontario native who works as a wholesale manager.

Gonzalez said Woodland Wonders will offer more than a play space. She said it will also be an educational indoor playground and a “community hub” for parents.

The play space for children is inspired by the Montessori principles of education, which emphasize independent exploration and hands-on learning that involve a child’s natural interests. Gonzalez said children need space to play and use their imagination.

“That’s how kids learn,” she said. “They have to do something to learn it.”

In its 5,000-square-foot space, the cafe will offer craft days, story time, and science, technology, engineering and math activities, she said.

Over the next six months, Gonzalez said the building will be remodeled to accommodate a play café, such as installing safety features like a soft floor in the play area and bringing the building up to code. Gonzalez said they are also adding child-friendly restrooms and a diaper-changing facility.

The plan, she said, is to hire up to six employees, which includes baristas and workers to manage and supervise the play area. Gonzalez said she plans to collaborate with local teachers for educational events such as story time and kindermusik, a music and movement program from infancy to second grade.

She said the play café concept is not new, noting there is one in Nampa and another opening in Meridian.

Like those other play cafes, she said Woodland Wonders would offer daily passes, punch cards and monthly memberships.

Along with coffee, the café will sell fresh-squeezed juice, smoothies, pre-packaged snacks and possibly small meals, Gonzalez said. She said the café will also work with a local bakery for pastries and other baked goods.

Gonzalez, who has a 2-year-old, works from home as a coder. During the day, she said, there is no place in Ontario to take her son where she can work and let him play. There are some cafes with kids’ corners, but none with indoor space for a child to play where parents can relax and enjoy food and drinks, she said.

While she noted “I love those places,” Gonzalez was drawn to the idea of

a place where children have more opportunity to play while their parents enjoy gourmet espresso.

Gonzalez said parenting can sometimes be “isolating,” but Woodland Wonders will be a place that brings parents together where they can relax, share experiences, and connect.

“Nothing brings you together more than seeing your kids playing together,” she said.

Gonzalez, who has two other children age 12 and 16, said there were many times when they were younger and she would take them to a park to play. She recalled talking to other parents, only to end up not getting their phone numbers to connect later on.

With a place like Woodland Wonders, the community will have a place where parents can build those friendships, Gonzalez said.

The old Competition Appliance building in Ontario will be a play cafe in summer 2025.(CINDY GONZALEZ, photo)

