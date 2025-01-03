Obituary for the Enterprise, January 3, 2025: Charlotte Hawkins

Charlotte Eileen Patchett Hawkins

June 20, 1952 – December 16, 2024

Charlotte Eileen Patchett Hawkins was born June 20, 1952 in Arcadia California to Kenneth and Ruth Patchett.

Charlotte passed into the arms of her heavenly father December 16, 2024 in Weiser Idaho.

She graduated from McKinleyville High School in 1970. Charlotte attended college at Humboldt State University. She moved to Vale where she met Bill. They married June 10, 1972. To this union, they were blessed with two beautiful daughters Kara in 1978 and Lora in 1981. They moved to Wamic in 1993 where she got the job as deputy clerk of the South Wasco County School District where she worked until retirement in 2018.

She was known for her delicious and beautifully decorated cakes and cupcakes, often being requested from far and across the state and neighboring states. She was a gifted pianist who played by ear. She was a lover of Jesus whose light shined for the world to see.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend always very giving of her time. Never too busy to stop and give an encouraging word to one in need.

She was the VBS director for many years at Butte Baptist Church.

She is survived by husband Bill of Payette, Idaho, daughter Lora Henry of Seaside, Oregon and granddaughter Amy Henry of Seaside, Oregon and a brother David Patchett of Vale, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by daughter Kara and her parents. Graveside service will be held January 7, 2025 at 1 p.m. Valley View Cemetery at Vale, Oregon with a memorial at a later date.

