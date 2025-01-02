Ontario hires new patrol officer

The Ontario Police Department has a new patrol officer.

Aden Marin completed his training with the State Department of Public Safety Standards and Training on Friday, Dec. 6. He is now assigned to a field training officer, according to Jason Cooper, Ontario’s interim chief.

Cooper said the department now has 21 sworn officers. The department still has four vacancies, according to Cooper.

According to Cooper, Marin is an Air Force veteran who grew up in the Boise area and spent six years with the National Guard, working full time as a dispatcher, supervisor and firearms instructor.

Marin holds an emergency medical technician certification from the College of Western Idaho, Cooper said.

Cooper said while Marin’s time in the National Guard was rewarding, “his ultimate aspiration was to pursue a career in civilian law enforcement.”

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.