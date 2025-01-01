Nyssa News: Strength class starts Jan. 9

Happy New Year! If getting shape is on your list of resolutions, the Nyssa Senior Citizens Center will be offering a class starting Thursday, Jan. 9.

“Strong People Strengthening Group” will be held from 1-2 p.m. with “activities through stretching including exercises that target the strength and mobility of the body.”

There is no charge for the class which will consist of mostly sitting exercises. Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle plus hand or ankle weights.

Sign up for the class by calling the center at 541-372-5660, Paula at 530-961-2507 or Cathy at 503-383-5299.

Also on tap this month, the Gem State Fiddlers will perform on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The event is free, although donations are accepted.

The monthly foot clinic will be held on Jan. 7 starting at 8:30 a.m. Contact Urte Hammons at 541-212-9208 to schedule an appointment. The cost is $15.

The center, at 316 Good Ave., hosts bingo every Tuesday and Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m. The cost is 5 cents per card per game. Lunch is served following bingo.

For more information about membership and activities at the center, stop by on Tuesday or Thursday. If you are cleaning out closets and downsizing, or looking for some great quality used items, the center also has a secondhand store.

• The Nyssa Public Library is offering a crafting class where participants will create notebooks, from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3. The library is at the corner of 4th and Main Streets.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

