Sports scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Thursday, Dec. 26
New Plymouth 73, Vale 35
Riverside 83, Ontario 58
Friday, Dec. 27
Vale 61, Victory Charter 48
Union 64, Jordan Valley 33
Ontario 60, Garden Valley 43
Saturday, Dec. 28
Nyssa 49, Union 45
Vale 55, Ontario 42
Girls Basketball
Saturday, Dec. 28
Union 57, Nyssa 44
Wrestling
Saturday, Dec. 28 – Charlie Anthony Memorial, Ontario High School
Boys:
First – Ontario
Second – Nampa Christian
Third – Nyssa
Fourth – Baker/Powder Valley
Fifth – Adrian
Sixth – Four Rivers
Girls:
First – Baker/Powder Valley
Second – Ontario
Third – Four Rivers
Fourth – Adrian
