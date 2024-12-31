The latest scores and results from area high school sports teams.
Schools

Sports scoreboard

by on

More in Schools:

Boys Basketball 

Thursday, Dec. 26 

New Plymouth 73, Vale 35 

Riverside 83, Ontario 58 

Friday, Dec. 27 

Vale 61, Victory Charter 48 

Union 64, Jordan Valley 33 

Ontario 60, Garden Valley 43 

Saturday, Dec. 28 

Nyssa 49, Union 45

Vale 55, Ontario 42

Girls Basketball  

Saturday, Dec. 28

Union 57, Nyssa 44 

Wrestling  

Saturday, Dec. 28 – Charlie Anthony Memorial, Ontario High School 

Boys: 

First – Ontario 

Second – Nampa Christian 

Third – Nyssa 

Fourth – Baker/Powder Valley 

Fifth – Adrian 

Sixth – Four Rivers 

Girls: 

First – Baker/Powder Valley 

Second – Ontario 

Third – Four Rivers 

Fourth – Adrian 

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.

Avatar photo

Steven Mitchell is a general assignment reporter with the Malheur Enterprise. He has been a journalist in eastern Oregon since 2020 and covers education, local business, housing, natural resources and sports. For questions and news tips, call 971-263-3444 or email [email protected].