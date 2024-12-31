Sports scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Thursday, Dec. 26

New Plymouth 73, Vale 35

Riverside 83, Ontario 58

Friday, Dec. 27

Vale 61, Victory Charter 48

Union 64, Jordan Valley 33

Ontario 60, Garden Valley 43

Saturday, Dec. 28

Nyssa 49, Union 45

Vale 55, Ontario 42

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Dec. 28

Union 57, Nyssa 44

Wrestling

Saturday, Dec. 28 – Charlie Anthony Memorial, Ontario High School

Boys:

First – Ontario

Second – Nampa Christian

Third – Nyssa

Fourth – Baker/Powder Valley

Fifth – Adrian

Sixth – Four Rivers

Girls:

First – Baker/Powder Valley

Second – Ontario

Third – Four Rivers

Fourth – Adrian

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.