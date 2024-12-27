Obituary for the Enterprise, Dec. 27, 2024: Phoebe Palmer Mendive

Phoebe Palmer Mendive

Dec 15, 1931 – Dec 23, 2024

Phoebe Mendive, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2024, at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Mendive; her stepson, Tim Mendive; her grandson, Tony Mendive; her granddaughter, Amatha Mendive; her parents, Joney and Arthur Palmer; her sisters, Joyce Swanson and Kay Lamb; and her brothers, Dick Palmer, Tom Palmer, and Bill Palmer.

Phoebe is survived by her sister, Donna Tolman; her brother, Carlton Palmer; her daughters, Trina Nilsson and Tonia Miller; her sons, Rick Mendive and Alan Mendive; her daughter-in-law, Debra Mendive; as well as her cherished grandchildren: Katie Godby (Mendive), Buddy Mendive, Tim Mendive, Nicole Nilsson, Michelle Nilsson, Adam Nilsson, Christian Nilsson, Tina Argueta, Mark Miller, Toni-Jo Balzar-Mendive, Cyndi Mendive, Gerald Mendive, and several great-grandchildren, including Zoey Nilsson, Whitney Nilsson, Avery Nilsson, Jubilee Godby, Holland Godby, Jacob Godby, Landon Mendive, Sawyer Mendive, Payton Mendive, Katie Mendive, Casey Hale, Jesse McSweeney, Leland Lawrence, Mark Lawrence, Eliza Argueta, Dion Argueta, Rhema Mendive, Noa Mendive.

Born in Vale, Oregon, Phoebe attended Vale High School and later returned to education, teaching at the TVCC Outreach Center in Vale. Most of her life was dedicated to managing the household and farm, a role she carried with love and care. Phoebe’s passions were her family, flowers, gardening, crafts, and hosting gatherings for friends and family. She always welcomed everyone with open arms, always ready for adventures and road trips. Phoebe had a heart that embraced all, and she was known as everyone’s mom and grandmother, loved deeply by all who knew her.

The funeral service for Phoebe Mendive will take place at St. Patrick’s Church, 690 A St. W, Vale, OR 97918. The service will begin with a viewing at 9 a.m., followed by the Rosary at 9:30 a.m., and the Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. After the service, a funeral repast will be held, allowing family and friends to gather and share memories of Phoebe. All are welcome to join in honoring her life and legacy. Arrangements by Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel, where an online guest book and full obit is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

Phoebe will be forever remembered for her kindness, her warmth, and the love she shared with everyone around her.

Phoebe Palmer Mendive (Submitted photo)

