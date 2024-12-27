History signs around Malheur County to get repairs, funded by grant

Historic markers across Malheur County are showing their age.

In some cases, they are so weathered that reading the text is hard.

In other cases, weeds have overgrown the sites.

The Malheur Country Historical Society is embarking on a mission to upgrade 17 of the signs.

The local nonprofit recently received a $16,500 grant from the Oregon Historic Trails Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.

“There are bunch of them that need to be cleaned up. Some need the print redone,” said Frances Rempel, a society volunteer who orchestrated the grant.

The signs have been put up over years by different groups across the county.

A sign outside Juntura tells the story of Peter Skene Odgen, who camped in the area while on a fur trapping mission for the Hudson’s Bay Company in 1828.

Another describes the pioneer stage stop known as Innskip Station, a few miles west of Jordan Valley.

And among the first to get restoration work is a sign outside of Adrian that shares a bit about life on the Oregon Trail.

Rempel described the historical society in the grant application as a group of “farmers, lawyers, doctors, teachers, retired people who want to preserve our history of Malheur County.”

The signs explain life on the Oregon Trail, tell the history of local residents and background on historic sites.

For visitors, the markers are “key teachers” bring history alive, according to grant paperwork.

“Showing them who the true pioneer was in real life and connecting that to the books they read or have read will bring out the feel of excitement of learning our history,” the application explained.

“We want to show the visitor that stops at these sites that we are proud to have them in our county by keeping them in good repair, easy access and nice to look at, read and admire,” the application continued.

Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando said in a letter supporting the grant that the signs draw roughly 4,000 to 5,000 visitors a year. He commended volunteers from the historical society.

“Their work fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of the sacrifices and achievements of the pioneers who traveled the Oregon Trail and it brings history to life for visitors of all ages.”

Rempel said the society could still use more funding for repair work ­– and volunteers. Donors can send a check to Malheur Country Historical Society, 1859 Bench Road, Vale 97918. Volunteers for want to help next spring with sign work can Rempel at 541-519-0420 or Bonnie Christensen at 541-881-7750.

This sign notes the final resting place of Jean Baptiste Charbonneau, son of Sacajawea and Toussaint Charbonneau. It is one of many historical information signs in Malheur County. (DAVID ZAITZ/Enterprise file)

