Coming Up: Welcome new year with fireworks over Vale

FIREWORKS: The Vale Community Coalition will help the city wrap up the year with the 21st annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show. The pyrotechnics can be seen above Rinehart Butte, starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. Donations to help stage the effort are accepted by Dwight Keller at 208-740-0386 or Jen at Malheur Drug, 541-473-3333.

HONORS: The Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce will honor distinguished citizens and businesses at its annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 10, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Tickets cost $55 apiece. The activities kick off with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s honorees are Howard Benson, man of the year; Joni Delgado, woman of the year; Emiliano Beagarie, educator of the year; Malheur Experiment Station, ag business of the year; Halcom Insurance, business of the year.

CENTER BALL: Tickets are on sale now for the annual Center Ball, set for Feb. 1 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The event starts with a social time at 8 p.m., with dancing from 9 p.m. to midnight. The event is a benefit for the center’s slate of programs, classes, concerts, lectures and more. There will be music, dining, games and drawings. The event is for age 21 and up.

Send event information to Coming Up, [email protected].

