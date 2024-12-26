PHOTOS: Ontario girls basketball drops first game in Nyssa tourney

The Ontario High School girls basketball team fell short in a non-league game on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament.

Homedale beat Ontario team 56-33 in the first game of the Nyssa tourney.

The Ontario girls team is 2-8 overall as the Tigers head into league play in January.

Ontario’s Ruby Rocha Gutierrez gets by a defender on Thursday, Dec. 19, during the Tigers 56-33 loss to Homedale. The Ontario team is 2-8 so far this season. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ontario’s Carla Lopez-Navarrete (11) gets in the paint on Thursday, Dec. 19, during the Ontario team’s 56-33 loss to Homedale. The Tigers are 2-8 overall this season. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

