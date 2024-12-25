PHOTOS: Bulldogs basketball hosts Christmas tourney

The Nyssa girls basketball program won one game and dropped two during the Nyssa Christmas Tournament from Thursday, Dec. 19, to Saturday, Dec. 21.

In the first game on Thursday, Dec. 19, the Bulldogs fell to Carey 39-25. The Nyssa team dropped their game to Stanfield 73-43 on Friday, Dec. 20.

The girls squad muscled out a 36-32 victory over Salmon River on Saturday, Dec. 21, improving their overall record to 4-4.

Nyssa's Addie Cleaver, a sophomore, goes up for a shot on Thursday, Dec. 19, during the squad's 39-25 loss to Carey at home.

The Nyssa girls basketball team huddles up during a timeout on Thursday, Dec. 19.

A Nyssa girls basketball player goes up for a shot on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Nyssa's Abigail Pacheco, a junior, fights for a loose ball on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Spectators at Nyssa High School show their school spirit on Thursday, Dec. 19.

During the school's basketball game, the Nyssa High School band belts out a tune at home on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Nyssa's Abigail Pacheco, a junior, looks to get by a defender on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Nyssa's Avonlea Long, a senior, attempts a shot on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Nyssa's Nevaeh Scott, a senior, fights for a rebound on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Nyssa and Carey girls basketball players elbow their way into position for a rebound on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Nyssa's Paisley Johnson, a junior, looks for an open teammate on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Players from Carey and Nyssa fight for a rebound during the Bulldogs 39-25 loss to Carey at home.

Players from Nyssa and Carey girls basketball teams fight for a loose ball on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Nyssa's Addison Munk, a junior, evades a pair of Carey defenders on Thursday, Dec. 19.

A Nyssa girls basketball player looks for an open shot on Thursday, Dec. 19.

