PHOTOS: Jordan Valley picks up win at Nyssa tourney

The Jordan Valley girls basketball team won a decisive 53-22 game on Thursday, Dec. 19, over Council at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament at Nyssa High School.

The eighth-ranked Mustangs picked up a 59-52 win the next day over Ambrose and bested Carey 68-44 on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Nyssa tourney.

The Mustangs have a 5-2 record this season.

The Jordan Valley team will face Sherman on the road on Friday, Jan. 3.

A Jordan Valley girls basketball player looks to pass the ball on Thursday, Dec. 19, during the Mustangs 53-22 win against Council at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley's Mesa Mackenzie, a freshman, pulls up for a shot on Thursday, Dec. 19, during the Mustangs 53-22 win against Council at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley girls basketball player gets in the paint to take a shot on Thursday, Dec. 19, during the Mustangs 53-22 win against Council at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley girls basketball player passes the ball on Thursday, Dec. 19, during the Mustangs 53-22 win against Council at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley girls basketball player (right) gets into position for a rebound on Thursday, Dec. 19, during the Mustangs 53-22 win against Council at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley moves the ball past the top of the key to get into scoring position on Thursday, Dec. 19, during the Mustangs 53-22 win against Council at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the

Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley girls basketball player passes the ball on Thursday, Dec. 19, during the Mustangs 53-22 win against Council at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley's Jalee Maestrejuan, a junior, goes up for a shot on Dec. 19, during the Mustangs 53-22 win against Council at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley girls basketball player pulls up for a shot on Dec. 19, during the Mustangs 53-22 win against Council at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley girls basketball player passes the ball on Thursday, Dec. 19, during the Mustangs 53-22 win against Council at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley's Mesa Mackenzie, a freshman, pulls up for a shot on Thursday, Dec. 19, during the Mustangs 53-22 win against Council at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley girls basketball player takes the ball down the court on Thursday, Dec. 19, during the Mustangs 53-22 win against Council at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley's Kenzie Tuttle (right), a senior, gets into position for a rebound on Dec. 19, during the Mustangs 53-22 win against Council at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley's Mesa Mackenzie dribbles the ball on Thursday, Dec. 19, during the Mustangs 53-22 win against Council at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

