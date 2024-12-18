PHOTOS: Idaho teams take titles at Nyssa’s Calhoun Classic

Wrestlers from Malheur County and Idaho schools took the mat on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Calhoun Classic Wrestling Tournament at Nyssa High School.

Four Rivers’ Lacatia Mason and Vale’s Payton Perry took the top spots in their respective 110 and 130 weight categories.

For Malheur County girls teams, Nyssa took sixth overall out of 20 schools, scoring 90.5 points. Vale finished ninth with 55 and Four Rivers and Adrian finished 16th and 20th, with 24 and 15 total team points.

Lorien Bowns and Abigail Mardock took second in their 105 and 135 weight classes.

Kiera DeLeon, Nyssa grappler wrestling in the 125 weight category, finished third for the Bulldogs. Vale’s Adysen Maupin claimed fourth in the 155 class.

For the boys, Vale’s Gunnar Tamez took second in the 165 weight class, while teammate Luke Baker finished third in the 157 weight category.

The Nyssa boys team led the Malheur County teams and finished 11th out of 21 schools with 38.5 team points. Vale had 21.5 to claim 18th place, and Ontario was 19th with 14 points. The Adrian boys took 21st.

Wrestlers compete Friday, Dec. 13, in the annual Calhoun Classic at Nyssa High School. Idaho teams took the championships for men and women in competition that finished on Saturday, Dec. 14. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

