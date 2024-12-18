Adrian community crosses finish line in fundraising for new park gear

Adrian School District officials announced that they have reached the fundraising goal to build a new playground, sharing the achievement during an elementary school concert on Monday, Dec. 9.

Community leaders and school officials had been working in recent weeks to top off a $25,000 gap in funding.

As Adrian Elementary School students wrapped up their winter performance for parents and staff, Santa Claus unveiled a rendering of the new playground that will be installed before the start of the next school year.

The new playground will include slides, a jungle gym and padded ground at the Adrian School and Community Recreational Complex near the elementary school.

Billy Wortman, principal of Adrian High School, said getting new playground equipment that is “inclusive” for all students will complete the recreational complex work that began in 2021.

Wortman said the current playground is old, outdated and inaccessible for students experiencing a disability.

The district put out a call to the community in October to help with the project.

The community and other organizations, such as Adrian 2040, a local nonprofit, pitched in to reach the funding goal.

Nickie Shira, chair of Adrian 2040, said the board voted to donate $5,000. She said the nonprofit dubbed it a “matching challenge,” to help garner support for the project.

Shira said the project aligned with Adrian 2040’s community improvement goals.

Wortman said the cost of the playground equipment was just under $70,000. The district received a $20,000 grant, the local Parent and Teacher Organization has earmarked $15,000 and about $9,000 has come in through donations and a grant.

The upgrades made to the complex over the last four years included new softball and soccer fields, new hoops for the basketball court and a new sprinkler system for the grassy area of the two-acre complex, Wortman said.

Wortman said in addition to Adrian 2040, other organizations made donations to help the district reach the funding goal.

Wortman said the new playground would be installed during this school year when students are not in school. He said the installation of the playground could take up to three weeks.

“We’re just really thankful for the Adrian community and grateful for the support,” he said. “It’s pretty impressive how much support our school gets from our community.



News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

