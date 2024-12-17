Sports scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Weiser 53, Ontario 35
Thursday, Dec. 12
Powder Valley 55, Jordan Valley 46
Grant Union 62, Four Rivers 28
Ontario 54, Ione/Arlington 49
Adrian 54, Imbler 25
Friday, Dec. 13
Nyssa 78, Oakridge 47
Weston-McEwen 64, Adrian 57
Jordan Valley 35, Joseph 31
Vale 40, Powder Valley 30
Umatilla 74, Ontario 23
Harper Charter 59, Huntington 46
Saturday, Dec. 14
Nyssa 75, Lowell 46
The Dalles 71, Ontario 27
Adrian 51, Powder Valley 45
Enterprise 74, Jordan Valley 36
Vale 51, Imbler 20
Harper Charter 63, TVCA 35
Girls Basketball
Wednesday, Dec. 11
La Grande 85, Nyssa 36
Thursday, Dec. 12
Jordan Valley 58, Powder Valley 47
Grant Union 56, Four Rivers 37
Ontario 39, Ione/Arlington 30
Friday, Dec. 13
Nyssa 44, Oakridge 9
Harper Charter 46, Huntington 45
Vale 40, Powder Valley 31
Jordan Valley 58, Joseph 17
Riverside 34, Ontario 27
Saturday, Dec. 14
Nyssa 26, Lowell 23
Harper Charter 42, Vale 29
Enterprise 48, Jordan Valley 46
Vale 45, Imbler 38
Irrigon 30, Ontario 22
Wrestling
Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14
Calhoun Classic – Nyssa High School
Boys:
Nyssa, 11th
Vale, 18th
Ontario, 19th
Adrian, 21st
Girls:
Nyssa, 6th
Vale, 9th
Four Rivers, 16th
Adrian, 20th
News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].
