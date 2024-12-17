Sports scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Weiser 53, Ontario 35

Thursday, Dec. 12

Powder Valley 55, Jordan Valley 46

Grant Union 62, Four Rivers 28

Ontario 54, Ione/Arlington 49

Adrian 54, Imbler 25

Friday, Dec. 13

Nyssa 78, Oakridge 47

Weston-McEwen 64, Adrian 57

Jordan Valley 35, Joseph 31

Vale 40, Powder Valley 30

Umatilla 74, Ontario 23

Harper Charter 59, Huntington 46

Saturday, Dec. 14

Nyssa 75, Lowell 46

The Dalles 71, Ontario 27

Adrian 51, Powder Valley 45

Enterprise 74, Jordan Valley 36

Vale 51, Imbler 20

Harper Charter 63, TVCA 35

Girls Basketball

Wednesday, Dec. 11

La Grande 85, Nyssa 36

Thursday, Dec. 12

Jordan Valley 58, Powder Valley 47

Grant Union 56, Four Rivers 37

Ontario 39, Ione/Arlington 30

Friday, Dec. 13

Nyssa 44, Oakridge 9

Harper Charter 46, Huntington 45

Vale 40, Powder Valley 31

Jordan Valley 58, Joseph 17

Riverside 34, Ontario 27

Saturday, Dec. 14

Nyssa 26, Lowell 23

Harper Charter 42, Vale 29

Enterprise 48, Jordan Valley 46

Vale 45, Imbler 38

Irrigon 30, Ontario 22

Wrestling

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14

Calhoun Classic – Nyssa High School

Boys:

Nyssa, 11th

Vale, 18th

Ontario, 19th

Adrian, 21st

Girls:

Nyssa, 6th

Vale, 9th

Four Rivers, 16th

Adrian, 20th

