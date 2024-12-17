Snow geese found dead in Adrian, suspected to be victims of avian flu

Dead and sick snow geese, apparently infected with avian flu, were found on school grounds in Adrian recently, prompting state officials to again warn of contact with migratory birds.

The discovery comes as Oregon officials also announced that milk from every dairy in the state would be tested for the virus. Malheur County has four licensed dairies, according to state records.

The milk flowing through processors is safe for human consumption because it is pasteurized, state officials said.

The testing will provide for early detection of infected cows that can then be isolated, preventing the spread of the disease.

A school maintenance worker discovered the sick geese in Adrian on Monday, Dec. 9.

“The birds were found at various places on campus,” said Adrian Superintendent Nick Ketterling.

“He was instructed to wash his hands and to not pick anymore up if he finds any,” Ketterling said.

School officials notified the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Adam Bailey, department spokesman, said agency employees found four dead snow geese and one dead mallard duck.

“We had to euthanize another three snow geese which were showing signs” of infection, Bailey said.

Agency employees also have taken reports from property owners.

“We’ve found about 25 dead geese mostly along the Snake River near Adrian,” he said.

The current strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza referred to as H5N1 has caused increased mortality among wildfowl, according to an advisory from state Fish and Wildlife.

The agency warns people not to touch dead or sick birds.

“Typical symptoms in wild waterfowl include cloud eyes, head shaking, swimming in circles and incoordination,” the wildlife agency said.

“Do not take any sick wildlife into your home. Avian influenza can be transmitted to humans,” Bailey said. “Do not try to nurse sick birds. Let nature run its course.”

The agency said the virus is “commonly detected in wild ducks harvested by hunters” and said hunters shouldn’t take birds that are found dead or obviously sick.

The virus also has been infecting poultry flocks and dairy herds. It can cause severe illness or kill domestic chickens and turkeys. Last month, a backyard flock of chickens and ducks in Malheur County tested positive for the virus and they were euthanized.

Dr. Ryan Scholz, state veterinarian with the Oregon Department of Agriculture, said testing of milk from Oregon dairies is underway. The intent is to detect infected cows and keep the virus from spreading by movement of the cows off farms or by farm workers.

The process works like this.

Milk from dairy cows is typically stored in a bulk tank at the dairy. On a regular basis, a tanker arrives to pick up the stored milk.

At each pickup, a sample of the milk in the storage tank is taken for routine testing. Now, some of each sample will be shipped to the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University in Corvallis to be tested for the avian flu.

Scholz said the laboratory would alert the Agriculture Department if its tests showed the virus.

State workers then would head to the affected dairy to conduct a second sampling and to provide protective suits and other protective gear for dairy workers.

He said cows considered infected would get “supportive care” as there is no medical treatment for the virus. The virus lasts about 30 days after symptoms are detected, and the cows generally recover.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

