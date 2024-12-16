PHOTOS: Santa gets soaked but spectators cheer during Vale holiday parade

Never mind the cold.

Never mind the rain.

When it’s time for a holiday parade, both entrants and spectators just make do.

And that was the case on Saturday, Dec. 14, for the Vale Christmas Light Parade that splashed through downtown Vale.

Santa kept his smile, kids practiced their best parade waves and horses and ponies just kept their heads down.

The event was put on by the Vale Chamber of Commerce.

Umbrellas are part of the ensemble for entries in the Vale Christmas Light Parade on Saturday, Dec. 14. The parade, which started with rain and a temperature of 45 degrees, was put on by the Vale Chamber of Commerce. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

