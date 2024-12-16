Community rallies to help displaced Adrian family that lost home to fire

Friends and neighbors in Adrian have sprung into action to help a family of five who lost their home over the weekend.

From a GoFundMe page to a bake sale at a local grocery store, the community is rallying to help Carl and Michaelann Seiders and their three children, who lost their Ridgeview area home to a chimney fire early Sunday morning.

In less than 24 hours the community set up a host of different donation drives for the young family, which includes children 7 and 11 in elementary school a 15-year-old who attends Adrian HIigh School..

The family has been living with friends until they can get into another home in the area.

Here is how you can help the Seiders family:

•Bake Sale at the Rock Store at 2499 Highway 201 in Nyssa on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hosted by the Adrian High School girls basketball team and Adrian Livestock 4-H. The Rock Store is also accepting donations that will go directly to the Seiders family.

•Monetary donations can be made to the family at a GoFundMe page hosted by the Adrian High School basketball team.

•A “Seiders Family Wishlist” is live on Amazon.com under the gift registry section.

•Donations for a bank account set up for the family can also be made at Adrian High School.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.